Chairwoman Mary Jo Bremner and Commissioner Michael DesRosier formed a quorum at the Thursday, March 31, meeting at the courthouse in Cut Bank.
Having approved minutes from previous meetings as well as the agenda, County DES Director Lanaina Upham and Deputy Director Curtis Harper asked the Commissioners to approve a FEMA Emergency Management Performance Grant for Fiscal Year 2023. The grant comes in annually, Upham said, and amounts to $435,690. The grant provides up to 50% reimbursement for wages incurred due to an in-state emergency. The county contributes the remainder, and the state’s portion is determined through a formula that she said has been updated this year.
Any emergencies that call for county DES officials’ presence in a federal capacity are completely paid for by FEMA, but in-state emergencies involve the EMP Grant. HR Director Kittson said the latter situation has only happened one time.
