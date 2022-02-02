You’ve probably noticed the emptier than usual shelves in the grocery store and if things are allowed to continue with the vaccine mandates, those shortages are going to just get worse. Effective Jan. 15, the vaccine mandate on unvaccinated truck drivers and being able to cross the Canadian border affects each of us.
On Saturday, Jan. 29, Canadian truckers, along with their U.S. counterparts, took a stand against these vaccine mandates and all others put into effect by the government on both sides of the border. A convoy boasting over 1,000 trucks headed to Ottawa, Canada’s capital, while hundreds of others made their way south to other Canadian/U.S. ports, including the nearby Port of Sweet Grass.
By Saturday afternoon, the Port of Sweet Grass was backed up on the Canadian side for over 20 miles. It was also backed up on Interstate 15 on the U.S. side. The commercial side of the port was shut down by early Saturday evening. No one from any major media outlets were in attendance, but the powerful demonstration was shared throughout the world via online media platforms.
The truckers cannot cross and they have not turned back. Many are camped out around Coutts, Alberta, Sweet Grass, Mont., and down to Shelby, where trucks are parked in the trucker parking lot in and all around Town Pump and the west end of town.
All have remained peaceful, with few incidents occurring during this rally.
“They’ve all been great,” said Toole County Sheriff Donna Whitt. “We did not have one incident all week-end up in Sweet Grass with this going on. Everyone has been great, very supportive and peaceful. I am very pleased.”
Under the Canadian vaccine mandate, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated non-Canadian truckers will be turned away if they aren’t able to show proof of vaccination or a valid medical exemption. The Canadian mandate allows any unvaccinated Canadian driver to return home, but they must abide by strict re-entry protocol that includes a mandatory 14-day quarantine period.
The U.S. has a similar mandate that went into effect on Jan. 22. The U.S. mandate states anyone who is not a U.S. citizen must be fully vaccinated in order to enter. Foreign national drivers will be required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated before being allowed to cross the border.
Agriculture is a top industry in Montana and by slowing the supply chain by mandating all truck drivers be vaccinated in order to cross the border, well, there are going to be problems, big problems.
“There’s an estimated 12,000 drivers now prohibited to cross the border as of Saturday,” said Marias River Livestock president, Dean Lerum. “There are already problems and a slower supply chain. This will affect us all,” he assured.
Lerum explained that there are farmers who have purchased hay from our neighbors up north, who cannot get it delivered. A lot of the fertilizer used in agriculture comes from Canada. This mandate not only affects farmers, ranchers and truck drivers, it affects us all.
“The protests are slowing down the supply chain even more,” said Lerum. “People don’t want this mandated. People don’t want to be told what to do. If you want to get vaccinated, do it. But with a stroke of a pen, truckers went from being essential to non-essential. We want this resolved within a week. Fifty to 60 percent of the traffic will be slowed and it will affect everyone.”
To read the complete article, pick up a copy of this week’s issue or subscribe to the Cut Bank Pioneer Press, Shelby Promoter, Browning Glacier Reporter and The Valierian newspapers at http://www.cutbankpioneerpress.com/site/services/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.