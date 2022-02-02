The Heart Butte Warriors basketball team remains unbeaten this season as they posted a 65-41 victory over Dutton-Brady at home on Friday, Jan. 28, followed by a 101-69 romp over Cascade before a home crowd on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Heart Butte dominated all four quarters against Dutton-Brady, posting double figures in each one while holding their opponents to single figures in two quarters. Riley Reevis led with 21 points, followed by Marcus Rutherford with 13, Frankie Calf Boss Ribs nine, Thomas Young Running Crane eight, Casey DeRoche seven, Joe Murray five and Jude Reevis with two points.
The Warriors reached the “century mark” in their game against Cascade, with a flurry of three point shots stretching the margin of victory. Coach Kellen Hall counted 16 threes all together.
Riley Reevis led with 28 points, followed by Jude Reevis with 16, Marcus Rutherford 14, Casey DeRoche nine, Frankie Calf Boss Ribs six and Joe Murray with five points.
This week, the Warriors have a rematch against Rocky Boy on Tuesday, Feb. 1. It is a game Coach Hall says he is looking forward to as an opportunity to “clean up” some of his team’s habits formed over the last few weeks. Then on Friday, Feb. 4, they host Sunburst when the JV girls start at 3 p.m., JV boys at 4:30, varsity girls at 6 p.m. and the varsity boys at 7:30.
On Saturday, Feb. 5, they’re off to Power where the JV girls play at 3 p.m., JV boys at 4:30, varsity girls at 6 p.m. and the varsity boys play at 7:30.
For more area high school sports coverage of last week's action, pick up a copy or subscribe to the Glacier Reporter
