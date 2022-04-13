It was somewhat limited for the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was the first year it was held, but for the folks who stopped by during the summer of 2021, the People’s Market at Bison Creek Ranch was an oasis of Native food, music, crafts and art amid the wonders of Glacier National Park. This year, the People’s Market will be back every weekend and will feature more food, more crafts, more art and more music than ever before.
Originally, Aaron Schauf of Bison Creek Ranch said, “We decided to spend some time to make sure music has a home, and we got some guests lined up.”
That season, Schauf successfully booked “Montana’s Troubadour,” Jack Gladstone, along with Joe Running Crane and others, but most of the time Aaron played the DJ at the Market. Along with the musicians, he got an impressive list of groups and vendors to come out, and that bunch promises to be on-site again this year.
The list of groups with a presence at the People’s Market includes both the Montana Audubon Bird Conservation and Ranching Program and the Blackfeet ARMP Organization out-reach.
Arts and crafts vendors include Sinopah Designs Crafts (earrings, signs), Triple Divide Photography (pictures, note cards), Pink Zebra Home Fragrance, Yellow Bird Candle Co. (candles, fragrances and crafts), Beargrass Creation (baked goodies, pies, sewn items, canned goods), Baker Bags (handmade bags), Tuffer Cowgirl Creations (beaded crafts and food), Pacific Pendants (jewelry and hats), Beadwork by Nakki (beadwork), Crane Awaken (jewelry, candles, crystals), Art by David Dragonfly (print making, ledger art), 44 Brand Leather (leather carving and jewelry), Natural Warrior Herbs (herbal products-farm goods), Broken Horn Gallery (original arts), Michael Fast Buffalo Horse (original arts and crafts), Bag Ladies (bags and purses), Blue Paint Woman (beadwork, crochet work, handmade jewelry), Huh-Ho Plum Caddy (bead work), Rogue Sparrow Designs (beadwork, jewelry, shirts and crafts), Railroad Creek Lodging and Bottle Works, and Scentsy (home décor).
