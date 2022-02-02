The Cut Bank City Council wasted little time in appointing local businesswoman Kacie Fey to the vacant seat on the council at their meeting on Jan. 27. Fey will serve the remaining two years of the unexpired term of Tim Kipp, who resigned when he moved out of the city limits. Kim Winchell was appointed to fill out his term until the 2021 election. Winchell then filed for Mayor and no one filed for the two-year seat.
Fey was one of five local residents who expressed interest in serving on the council. The others were Matthew Connors, Jason M. Goodman, Cesar P. Morales and John “J.R.” Myers.
Mayor Kim Winchell asked the Council and members of the public at the meeting if there were any further questions to be asked of the interested applicants. With none, Council President Tim Curtiss made a motion to appoint Fey, with Councilman Michael Wineman seconding his motion and a unanimous vote followed.
No discussion was held by the council and no public comment was taken prior to the vote.
When public comment was allowed, the Council was asked how they arrived at their decision and when the discussion on their appointment was held.
Curtiss responded he visited with fellow Councilmen Doug Vermulm and Wineman individually outside of the Council chambers. He assured at no time did a quorum of the councilmen meet.
All three councilmen agreed it was “not an easy decision” and noted they were impressed with the quality of the five candidates.
When further pressed to explain how they arrived at their decision and what made Fey stand out above the rest, Curtiss replied, “I can’t sit here and say she didn’t stand out higher…” Curtiss cited Fey’s “influential reach” into the community as the deciding factor for him.
Vermulm said he was “pretty impressed” by all the candidates but Fey’s involvement in the community and “reach to a different demographic” than is already represented in the Council was key in his decision. “There is not a bad candidate” among the five who sought the position, he added. Vermulm said “it wasn’t an easy decision” and “everyone brought something to the table.”
Wineman said the difference between the five candidates was “hairbreadth thin.” He recalled someone at the Jan. 19 meeting with the candidates said they “didn’t envy the council and the decision they had to make. I don’t envy me…” he stated, referring to the selection process. Wineman said it “was a rough” decision but he tried to make the appointment based on who he thought “the electorate would vote for.”
Fey has lived in Cut Bank most of her life and believes she would bring “a valuable insight on current issues both positively and negatively impacting our community and the people and businesses that support it.” She and her husband, Jess, were both born and raised in Cut Bank, have two children and own and operate two businesses in town.
“I believe it is the right time for me to join (the council) in moving Cut Bank in a forward direction…I don’t believe the residents of Cut Bank measure the City Council’s effectiveness by the issues that arise, but the solutions they implement,” wrote Fey in her letter expressing interest in serving on the Council.
Curtiss encouraged those who applied for the seat to “run for office and stay involved in the community.” Vermulm said the high level of interest in serving “is fantastic” and “benefits everyone.”
At the Jan. 19 meeting, John “J.R.” Myers, one of the candidates for the seat, spoke to the apparent apathy of the community with the 2021 City Election being cancelled. At last week’s meeting, Myers agreed it was “very encouraging” to see the increased interest, adding, “the apathy appears to be broken.”
Fey was officially sworn in at the meeting and will serve until Dec. 31, 2023. Wineman is finishing out the remaining two-year term of Erik Nelson, who resigned when he moved out of town and his position will also be up for election in 2023.
In the only other action taken by the Council at last week’s meeting, Winchell appointed Wineman to serve on the Tri-City Interlocal Committee. Other City representatives on the committee are Curtiss and Winchell.
