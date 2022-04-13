The Shelby Coyotes Golf Team has been busy, they have had three events over the last few days.
The Coyote Golfers went to Anaconda Hills and played in the Belt-Centerville tournament. The course is a tough walk especially on a cloudy windy day, but the Coyote Golfers prevailed. Shelby’s Delaney Clark carded an 88 and Jori Clary turned in a 90 to place first and second for the day. Megan Benjamin had a 117, Emersyn Hoover had a 131, and Paige Looney scored a 145.
Shelby had three male golfers playing, and they were Nathan Benjamin with a 122, Bud Richard a 126, and Mason Lamb with a 158.
Last Monday the Coyotes were in Shelby for a quadrangular meet with Cut Bank, Conrad, and Valier. The golfers braved the wind and elements. Coyotes Clark and Clary placed first and second again with nine-hole scores of 46 and 47. Megan Benjamin had a 60, Reese Lee had a 61, Adele Lamb had a 61, Looney had a 65, Penelope Heaton had a 66, and Elena Albergante had a 69.
Randon Richman led the Coyote Boys with a 47, which was good for third place. Kyle McDermott had a 56, Ayden Davis had a 60, Nathan Benjamin, Bud Richard, Ryan Simpson and Mason lamb each had a 64, and Tyler Hansen and Bryce Lee both had 65s.
Thursday Megan Benjamin had a 118, Emersyn Hoover scored a 125, and Reese Lee had a 126 in the Sunburst Invitational.
The golf team is scheduled to play again Monday, April 18.
For more Shelby High School sports coverage of last week’s action, pick up a copy or subscribe to the Shelby Promoter at http://www.cutbankpioneerpress.com/site/services/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.