Ashlyn Brown

Ashlyn Brown is organizing a soup and bread fundraiser at the Parkview Center with her fellow 4-Hers on Sunday, Feb. 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. She invites community members to come and “enjoy a lunch of homemade soup, bread and dessert served by the Glacier County 4-Hers.” A free will offering from the luncheon will be donated to the Parkview Center’s “Meal on Wheels” program, which provides meals to local homebound senior citizens. Participating 4-H Clubs hosting the fundraiser include Longview, Clever Clovers and Curry Comb.

