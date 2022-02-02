The Sunburst girls basketball team lost a heartbreaker to the Heart Butte Warriors 41-40 and then defeated the Valier Panthers, 57-33, before falling to the Augusta Elks 59-20 last week.
The Refiners jumped out to a 9-2 lead against the Warriors on Jan. 25 before giving up 13 points in the second quarter but hung on to a 18-15 halftime lead.
Heart Butte outscored the Refiners by two in the third quarter to whittle the Refiners’ lead to one. Sunburst battled valiantly but let their lead slip away in the fourth losing 41-40 to the Warriors.
Scoring for the Refiners were Claire Bucklin 13, Nikki Nau 11, Tara Robins eight, Megan Hout six, and Ella Samsal two.
The Refiners took revenge on the Panthers the following night, grabbing a 14-4 first quarter lead and never looking back. They extended their lead in the second by seven points and led 32-15 lead at the half.
Sunburst let off the gas a little in the third quarter but outscored the Panthers by eight in the fourth to claim the victory, 57-33.
Scoring for the Refiners were Bucklin 28, Nau 15, followed by Hout, Robins and Samsal with four each. Ali Nau added two points to wrap up the scoring.
Saturday the Refiners traveled to Augusta to play a tough squad. The Elks were all over them early and took a 17-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. Sunburst struggled to find any rhythm and suffered a 59-20 loss.
Scoring for Sunburst was Bucklin six, Hout and Robins five, and Samsal with four.
The Refiners will host Centerville on Thursday, Feb. 3, and will travel to Heart Butte Friday for a rematch of last week’s close game. Both games are set to tip-off at 6 p.m.
For more Sunburst High School sports coverage of last week’s action, pick up a copy or subscribe to the Shelby Promoter at http://www.cutbankpioneerpress.com/site/services/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.