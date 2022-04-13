The Business of the Year Award had been on hold since 2020 but on April 9, 2022, former owners of the Cut Bank Pioneer Press, Brian and LeAnne Kavanagh, graciously accepted the honor during the 2022 Cut Bank Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet. They are pictured here with sons, Brandon Kavanagh, left, and Nate Kavanagh, along with daughter-in-law, Ashley.