The Cut Bank Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 73rd Annual Chamber Banquet on Saturday, April 9, in the Joe Meagher Memorial Civic Center. This was the first banquet held since 2019 and many were in attendance of the masquerade themed event. While formal attire was suggested, it wasn’t required, but many arrived decked out and ready to have a good time.
Event sponsors included Stockman Bank, Billman’s Inc., Glacier Community Health Center, Glacier Electric Cooperative, Leavitt Great Western Insurance Services, First Interstate Bank and Glacier Liquor Sales. Chamber President Nate Kavanagh welcomed all in attendance before everyone enjoyed an Italian feast served by the Clever Clover 4-H Club. The 4-H members did a fantastic job of serving and cleaning up throughout the event.
A great number of auction items were available for the Silent Auction taking place throughout the evening, with many bidding on their favorites throughout the night.
“I would like to thank all for coming and for all the great donations,” said Kavanagh.
