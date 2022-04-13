Chairwoman Mary Jo Bremner and Commissioner John Overcast formed a quorum for the Tuesday, April 5, meeting at the Courthouse in Cut Bank. Commissioner Michael DesRosier was out for a family commitment.
The Commissioners first approved amending the FY 2021-22 Budget to account for a $3,000 grant from the Montana DNRC to the East Glacier Park Volunteer Fire Department. The item represented the second public hearing on the matter, and referring to its being heard at a previous meeting held at the Satellite Office in Browning, both Commissioners approved the amendment to the fire department’s budget. This was the only item of new business on the agenda.
In further discussions, Commissioner Overcast said he’d attended a meeting of the Montana Association of Roads Supervisors held the end of March.
“It was the first time for me,” Overcast said, noting the insight he’d gained. One activity involved a mock trial with lawyers and a judge.
“They really pushed safety,” he said. “They showed us slides of wrecked equipment on county roads.” He recommended the other Commissioners attend the next meeting, having been urged to attend for three years by Roads Supervisor John Evans.
