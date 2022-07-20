The airspace above Cut Bank-Valier International Airport served as the stage for some of North America’s finest aerobatics pilots last week during the three-day Cut Bank CanAm Aerobatic Challenge.
The event had been held annually since about 2010 in Cut Bank prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. It resumed last weekend — Thursday through Saturday — for the first time since 2019.
This year eight pilots from Canada and the U.S. converged at the local airport for several days of coaching and three days of competition. All the aircraft are propeller-driven, single-seat planes. Their light weight provides the agility required for all sorts of turns, stalls, loops and dives.
The annual gathering in Cut Bank generally is intended for practice or for pilots to move up through five categories of proficiency — ultra beginner, sportsman, intermediate, advanced and unlimited. There were a few sportsman-level pilots last weekend, but the rest were competing in the advanced and unlimited categories.
Every four years, including this year, the competition carries a special significance as it is among the final precursors to the two countries’ national competitions. The Canadians hold two national events in August and September, one on each coast, while the U.S. Nationals will take place in late September in Kansas. The top performers at nationals will compete for their country next year at the world event in Las Vegas. All five categories of pilot proficiency are represented at the national and world events.
