The Cut Bank Lady Wolves picked up a pair of victories last weekend as they took down Rocky Boy on Friday and Harlem on Saturday. The Rocky Boy win moves the local cagers to 6-2 in conference play with two weeks remaining before tournament play.
Kendra Spotted Bear scored all eight Cut Bank points in the first quarter against the Stars and the Lady Wolves trailed 10-8 after the first quarter. Cut Bank was outscored 13-9 in the second stanza and faced a 23-17 deficit at halftime. The Lady Wolves outscored Rocky Boy 17-9 in the third quarter behind 12 Spotted Bear points and Cut Bank led 34-32 going into the fourth. The Lady Wolves scored 14 points in the final eight minutes and held off a Stars rally to win 48-43.
Spotted Bear had a career-high 23 points in the win to go with four rebounds and three steals. MacKenzie Johnson scored nine points on three long range bombs and also added four rebounds in the win. Jackie Waller tallied eight points, eight rebounds and five steals. Makenna Burke scored five points to go with seven rebounds. Destini Anderson scored two points and Aliyah Cruz rounded out the scoring with a free throw.
Saturday in Harlem the Lady Wolves faced off with a squad who had beaten them 65-39 in the season opener but the game was knotted up at 9-9 after the first quarter. Cut Bank scored 13 points in the second stanza and led 22-13 at the half. The Lady Wolves were outscored 15-12 in the third quarter but led 34-28 going into the final eight minutes. Cut Bank’s lead dwindled in the final minutes but the Lady Wolves held on for the 47-46 victory.
Spotted Bear led a balanced scoring attack with 10 points followed by Johnson with nine. Waller and Madi Baker scored eight points each while combining for 11 rebounds, Cruz scored seven points and hauled in five rebounds, Burke added three points and Anderson rounded out the scoring with two points to go with six rebounds.
The Lady Wolves are back in action on Thursday against Browning before hosting Choteau on Friday for Senior Night. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m. both nights.
For more Cut Bank High School sports coverage of last week’s action, pick up a copy or subscribe to the Cut Bank Pioneer Press at
