For the past 26 and a half years, if you went to the Glacier County Courthouse in Cut Bank, you probably ran into Landis Meeks, the guy doing the maintenance at that building for all those years. As of Feb. 1, that has changed.
Jan. 31 was Landis’ last day on the job. He retired as a Glacier County employee and is no longer devoting time to keeping the county building clean. Instead, he will be devoting his time to family, maybe woodworking or even picking up a good book to read now and then.
Landis will miss the people he interacted with daily at the courthouse. “I made many friends in the courthouse through the years and although many of them have moved on, they are still dear friends,” he said.
What won’t he miss?
Shoveling.
“I never did enjoy shoveling and hated to wake up to snow and cold, dreading the work shoveling all those steps at the front of the courthouse,” he smiled.
Over the years, Landis developed a cleaning routine at the courthouse that not only kept the building clean but provided a neat and tidy workspace for the employees and those visiting the courthouse.
“I found out I am very task oriented and love to have a list to mark off jobs as they are accomplished,” he stated.
While you will not be seeing Landis at the Glacier County Courthouse anymore, you will still be seeing him conducting the American Red Cross blood drives that he has been doing for over 30 years.
“I will continue to work with the Red Cross, coordinating the blood drives and as the Disaster Action Team leader after I retire. I figure I will need something to do and it seems you can’t really retire from jobs that you don’t get paid for. I enjoy the volunteer work and love being able to help people that have suffered a disaster such as a fire, bad storms or an accident,” he said.
Landis hosted his first blood drive in 1991 and has been hosting them ever since. “I coordinated my first drive from Grandma Meeks’ house a month before we moved to Cut Bank from Valier.”
Before that, he was working with Sharon Wollan, who was the Red Cross blood drive coordinator at that time. “After a few times together, she handed it over to me.”
Since an accident in 1971, which landed Landis in the hospital for a few months right after high school, “I decided I needed to find a way to give back to the medical world for all they did for me,” he confessed.
“I worked for the Red Cross during the summer after my sophomore year in college. When I joined the Knights of Columbus and we were challenged to find a community project, I called the Great Falls Red Cross and asked how the Knights could help them,” he shared.
That is when he met Sharon Wollan and the rest is history.
“My time with them included 10 years on the Montana Board of Directors, until they went to a regional board, that includes Montana, Idaho and eastern Washington.”
