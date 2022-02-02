Shelby Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID) believes promoting tourism is not just supporting projects and events that bring people to Shelby, but also supporting efforts to improve Shelby and make it even more welcoming.
TBID members, Best Western Shelby Inn & Suites, Comfort Inn & Suites of Shelby, OYO Hotel of Shelby and the Glacier Motel & RV Park, are strong supporters of Shelby. Members gifted Shelby High School $12,000 to assist in the Coyote Classic, Shelby’s pre-season kick off basketball tournament.
They also contributed to the Shelby Area Chamber of Commerce, Marias Valley Golf Course Marias Mixer, the Montana State Volunteer Firefighter’s Convention and will be a sponsor of Montana Range Days this summer. They designed and purchased the Shelby brochure and finance the Chamber website.
TBID members advertise Shelby in regional and national magazines. They support Montana tourism efforts and support local projects that benefit the community throughout the year.
“Their contributions are making a difference in Shelby,” stated Community Development Director, Lorette Carter. “Members truly understand the partnership and collaboration it takes to support and sustain our community.”
“The City of Shelby and Shelby Area Chamber of Commerce are very grateful to the Shelby Tourism Business Improvement District in their efforts to continue to make Shelby a great place to live, work, raise our families and visit!”
If you have an event or project the Shelby Tourism Business Improvement District can support, please contact Carter at (406) 434-5222 or email her at lorette@shelbymt.com.
