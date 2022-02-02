Due to COVID-19 pandemic and the highly active Omicron variant, Amtrak is temporarily reducing some train frequencies on select routes due to staffing challenges.
Despite Amtrak’s rigorous vaccination and testing program, several hundred of our on-board service personnel, conductors, engineers, and mechanical crews continue to be impacted by Covid infections or exposures, particularly given the highly infectious nature of the new variant and the prevalence of breakthrough cases.
To ensure safe, reliable service and minimize unplanned service interruptions, Amtrak is suspending 8% of train departures over the next 10 weeks, starting last week through March. The suspension includes two weekly departures of the Empire Builder route that services Montana.
Effective Jan. 27-28, weekly service was reduced from daily to five days per week along the Empire Builder route. Departures from Chicago (westbound) and Seattle/Portland (eastbound) on Thursday and Friday were eliminated.
The Empire Builder will continue to operate from Saturday through Wednesday.
Impacted customers with existing reservations are being re-accommodated. For more information visit Amtrak.com and click on ‘Schedules’.
Amtrak officials are continuing to monitor changing conditions and will make further adjustments as required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.