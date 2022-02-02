The Shelby Coyotes boys basketball team lost a non-conference battle to the Browning Indians, 66-53, on Jan. 27 and then lost their first conference game of the season to Fairfield, 59-56 on Jan. 28.
Shelby and Browning battled throughout the game and the Coyotes kept the score close, trailing 15-10 at the end of the first quarter and then were down 36-28 at the half.
Shelby had a big third quarter, outscoring the Indians by five, but couldn’t quite overtake the lead. Browning hit key shots and made free throws when they needed to take the win.
Leading Shelby was Rhett Reynolds with 31 points, 15 rebounds and five blocked shots. Randon Richman added nine points and three steals. Kyle McDermott dropped in eight points, while Trenton Emerson had four points and eight assists. Kolby Lohr rounded out the scoring with one point.
Against the Eagles, Shelby held a three-point lead after the first quarter, but came out flat in the second stanza and were outscored by eight. They trailed 38-33 at the half. Shelby was never able to gain control of the game in the final two quarters and lost 59-56.
The Coyotes were led by Reynolds with 25 points four blocks, and four assists. McDermott had 14 points and four assists. Richman added seven points and Emerson and Kolby Lohr had five each.
“We had two games that really prepared us for tournaments,” remarked head coach Tom Reynolds. “The big thing Thursday night was that we spotted Browning 10 points before we got a shot off which we were never able to recover from. They are athletic and a really good team who put on fantastic pressure. Against Fairfield, the number 15 stands out in the two stats we need to fix. We gave up 15 three-pointers and 15 offensive rebounds. We had two great games as the boys continued to get better in a tournament environment.”
This week, Shelby will play in Choteau on Thursday and then will travel to Columbia Falls on Friday. Both games are set for a 7:30 p.m. They will then host Columbia Falls on Saturday and the game is slated for a 6 p.m. tip-off.
For more Shelby High School sports coverage of last week's action, pick up a copy or subscribe to the Shelby Promoter
