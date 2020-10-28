Most folks are being extra careful these days, washing their hands more, wearing masks, even staying at home more. Or at least that is what we should be doing, due to the pandemic and the world we are living in at this time.
Cut Bank’s Linda and Vince Burley thought they had been extra careful in all those areas and yet, COVID found a way into their lives.
“I began working from home soon after the outbreak in the U.S. began,” Linda said. “I am the person my 93-year-old mother relies on to take her to medical appointments. Because of her age, her health is very vulnerable to viruses and I wanted to be sure to not bring the virus to her. I also have a compromised immune system so I didn’t want to take a chance getting it, if I could avoid it.”
All was going well with the Burleys working from home, limiting outside exposure, mask wearing and sanitizing everything. And then in mid-September, Vince started feeling achy and congested, but he didn’t have a fever, so he thought it was nothing more than a cold.
Linda’s symptoms appeared a week later with nausea and diarrhea, followed by dry sinuses, sore neck muscles, extreme headache and chills and sweats.
“My temperature never got high either,” she said. “The worst part of it was the headache for me. It actually affected my eyesight. I woke up with a headache and it got worse as the day went on. I had no energy and my whole body hurt.”
Both were directed by their medical provider to get tested, which they did, and the tests came back with positive results.
“Neither of us thought that our taste was dulled, but once we were healthy we noticed that food tasted better, so I am guessing our taste was dulled after all.”
Linda added, “We continue to do everything we can to avoid getting it again. While it appears that a person is not likely to get COVID again for the first 90 days after having it, it is possible to get it again. And we can still spread the virus.”
After a couple weeks of feeling pretty bad, the Burleys are back to feeling much better and normal, once again.
Even though they are not likely to get it again for a period of time, they are back to wearing masks and taking all the precautions they had been doing before they were infected.
“The fact that we contracted it while we were wearing masks, sanitizing and staying home, doesn’t mean that masks don’t work. They are still our best defense,” believes Linda. “I don’t like wearing a mask, but I am willing to do it to help protect our community. The numbers have exploded here in Glacier County and we are doing what we can to protect not only ourselves, but the rest of our community. I would like to see everyone do their part on this as well.”
While there are many people who think COVID is a “hoax,” not a real thing or something that politicians are using as a campaign issue, the Burley’s know different.
“There is no doubt politicians are using their positions on COVID in this upcoming election,” she said. “But this is not a hoax. It’s a real virus and it is taking lives.”
She suggested listening to your medical providers and professionals when needing questions answered.
“I have been to several medical providers since the outbreak began and I have asked them what is my best defense against contacting the virus. Their answers are always the same, wear a mask, wash your hands and stay at home as much as possible,” she said.
Linda suggested if you have questions about COVID and need reassurance or answers, look to your medical professionals for that. “If I have health-related concerns, I don’t look to politicians, I seek the advice of medical professionals. Just as I seek advice on one of my hobbies, I contact others who have more experience.”
The Burleys are the first to admit that their version of COVID is not exactly what anyone else might experience. Everyone who tests positive, seems to have slightly different symptoms.
“It is different for everybody and there is so much that is not known. We still don’t know what the long-term effects are of having COVID. Originally it was believed that COVID would be worse for a certain population of vulnerable people and that for healthy younger, people COVID would likely be a mild case. We have all seen some very young and strong people who have suffered and even died from COVID.”
Linda, who is the City Clerk-Treasurer for the City of Cut Bank, said they will continue following the Governor’s mandate that masks are required in all public buildings. “Masks are required at City Hall. We will be providing customers with a mask if they don’t have one. With the Governor’s mandate that masks be worn indoors in all public buildings still in effect, we will be observing it,” she proclaimed.
Both Linda and Vince are feeling better these days. “I’m back to 100 percent now,” she said. “I have my energy back and feel like myself again.”
The Burleys admit they were lucky in surviving a COVID attack and are grateful to be feeling back to normal. They have no intention of changing their previous habits of wearing masks, washing their hands as often as they can and staying home as much as they can too.
Those habits save lives and the Burleys are all about doing that, for their family and for their community.
